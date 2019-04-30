Berube on Blues’ attitude: ‘We stay with it and keep battling’
Craig Berube after the Blues' win over the Stars: "I think our whole team was at our best tonight. From the drop of the puck, we were a lot more aggressive, we were a lot more engaged in the game. Just on pucks, physical — played a much heavier game."
