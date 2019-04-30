Wacha: ‘I felt good for the most part’ in return from injured list
Video Details
Michael Wacha on battling through a 101-pitch outing: "Got a little hairy there in the middle innings, but sometimes it's going to go that way. It's all about trusting that defense behind you and throwing strikes and trusting in your ability to lock it back down."
