Tyler Bozak:’I think we’ve played our best hockey on the road’
Video Details
Tyler Bozak after the Blues' win over the Stars: "We got leads and they came back and tied it, and we just kept pushing and pressing. It just goes to show about all the guys in that room — believe in each other, play for each other."
