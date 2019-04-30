Shildt says Wacha’s performance Monday night was ‘straight guts’
Mike Shildt on Harrison Bader's first start since returning from the injured list: "It was a good day to get Harry in there, and he took advantage of it. Jumpstarted our offense with the big solo homer, and made a heck of a diving play — as good of a play as you're going to see."
