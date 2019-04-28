J-Mart on playing at home: ‘It’s great when you’re hitting in front of your fans’
José Martínez on his fantastic homestand: "It's great when you're hitting in front of your fans. When you're going up there and they're cheering for you... It's fun to go out there and try not to let them down. That's my mentality."
