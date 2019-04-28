Flaherty on Cardinals taking series: ‘We’re in a real good spot’
Jack Flaherty on the winning homestand for the St. Louis Cardinals: "We're in a real good spot. We just want to keep rolling, we just want to keep this thing going."
