Tommy Herr reflects on the cohesiveness of the 1985 Cardinals’ lineup

Tommy Herr believes players from his era would've adapted just fine to today's game: “I only hit 28 home runs my whole career, but there were a few years where I would've had probably 15-18 home runs playing in the stadium they have in Philadelphia now or Camden Yards. … Balls that I hit in the gap over at old Busch Stadium would have been home runs in some other ballparks.”

