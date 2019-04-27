Parayko: ‘We had our chances’ in loss to Stars
Colton Parayko remains positive after the Blues' loss to the Stars: "Obviously it's tough to go down, but I think we're in a good position. We're a good, tough team on the road, and we know what we've got to do to get better and what we need to do to win."
