Shildt on Cards’ outfield depth: ‘It’s a great luxury from a manager’s seat’
Video Details
Mike Shildt feels like Marcell Ozuna is finally healthy and showing the impact he can make: "He's a really, really good player with a lot of different special skill sets, and now — thankfully for him and us — he's in a place that he can use his skills."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618