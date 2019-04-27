Ozuna on Cards’ 11-4 record at Busch: ‘We really love playing at home’
Marcell Ozuna is just thriving all around today. After driving in five of the Cardinals' six runs, he tops it all off by successfully dodging Yadi and the water cooler.
