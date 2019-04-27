Jeff Albert says studying video led to his fascination with hitting mechanics
Video Details
Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert says studying video while trying to advance his own professional baseball career led to his fascination with hitting mechanics: "I was really just trying to get more hits, but that kind of led me down the road to learning as much as I could about the swing."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618