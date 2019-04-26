Berube on Fabbri: ‘We’re all real happy for him’
Craig Berube on Robby Fabbri scoring against the Stars — his first goal since late November: "We're all real happy for him, to see him playing in the playoffs like this and see him competing. ... He's resilient, staying with it, and he's done a great job of getting back in."
