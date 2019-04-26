Tarasenko: Fabbri’s goal against Stars was a ‘really emotional moment’
Video Details
Vladimir Tarasenko on the Blues' win over the Stars: "We know it's going to be a hard series against Dallas, we know they have a hard team and the only way to beat them is to stick together as much as we can and play for each other. It's a big win for us."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618