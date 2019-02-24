Parayko on the Blues’ chemistry: ‘We’re having a lot of fun as a group’
Video Details
Colton Parayko says the Blues aren't content with their recent run and there's more work to be done: "We're having a lot of fun as a group, so obviously we want to continue to do what we're doing. Hopefully, we can keep stringing some more together."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618