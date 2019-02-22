Sundqvist: Blues allowed ‘too many turnovers’ in second period against Stars
Video Details
Oskar Sundqvist after the Blues' loss to the Stars: "I think we played hard. We had a lot of scoring chances. I had a lot of scoring chances. I probably should have scored some today."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618