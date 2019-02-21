Waino recruits Garth Brooks for St. Louis charity event
Video Details
"That's a pretty big get." Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright's Big League Impact charity foundation and country singer Garth Brooks' Teammates for Kids foundation are working on a big charity event in St. Louis after the two linked up on Twitter this past week.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, LLC All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618