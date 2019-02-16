Tarasenko: Blues’ recent success is ‘a huge credit to the goalies’
Vladimir Tarasenko on the Blues earning a second straight shutout victory: "It's a huge credit to the goalies and defensemen, especially, PK guys — they do a really good job, they keep the net safe and they give the forwards a lot of chances to score goals."
