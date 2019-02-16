Berube: ‘Vladi’s a scorer — he gets the puck and he scores’
Craig Berube was satisfied with Robby Fabbri's performance in his return to the Blues' lineup: "It's not an easy place, first of all, to come in and play, with the altitude and everything. ... It was going to be a hard game, which it was, but I thought Fabbs competed and he was OK."
