Schwartz: ‘At this time of the year, wins are all that matter’
Video Details
Jaden Schwartz finally broke out of a scoring drought, and his teammates were happy to see it
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618