Brad Thompson: ‘Larry Walker is a Hall of Famer’
Video Details
Brad Thompson is a strong advocate for Larry Walker heading to Cooperstown in 2020: "Next year better be the year... It's going to happen at some point."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618