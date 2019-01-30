Carlos Martinez is eyeing the top spot in Cards rotation
Carlos Martinez finished last season with a flourish in the bullpen, but he has his sights set on being the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day starter. "I want to be in the first game."
