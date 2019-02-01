Job One for Alex Reyes: Get healthy (and it’s going great)
Video Details
Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes says his rehab is going great and he hopes to be part of all pitcher activities in spring training. "My job is to get healthy."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618