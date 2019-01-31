WATCH: Javon Bess scores career-high 31 points
Video Details
Javon Bess was lethal from long range, hitting five 3-pointers against Richmond and setting a new career-high 31 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618