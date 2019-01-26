DeJong on Goldschmidt: ‘I’m just excited to get to work with him’
Video Details
Paul DeJong gives us a quick lesson about fishing: "Those big fish I don't like to keep. My great grandpa would've shamed me for that. ... The taste is not so good when they're old."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618