Goldschmidt on Carpenter: ‘There’s a lot of things I’m looking to pick his brain about’
Video Details
Paul Goldschmidt on joining the Cardinals: "Just trying to get my bearings. ... I know how to get to the ballpark and that's the most important thing."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618