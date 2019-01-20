Tarasenko: ‘My little guy likes those bobbleheads’
Vladimir Tarasenko takes the Panger bobblehead this week, but he'll have to take good care of it: "My little guy likes those bobbleheads... He likes to try to take the head out."
