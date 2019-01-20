Parayko: ‘We had to keep pushing’ after allowing short-handed goal
Colton Parayko says the St. Louis Blues kept pushing after allowing a short-handed goal quickly into the third period: "We knew we had to keep pushing... Our mindset was there, and we didn't let that affect us."
