Schenn: ‘It doesn’t matter who scores… as long as we win’
Video Details
Braydenn Schenn says it's nice to see all players get rewarded for scoring, including Carl Gunnarsson for his game-winner: "It doesn't matter who scores on any given night as long as we win the hockey game."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618