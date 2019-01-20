Gunnarsson on game-winning goal: ‘It wasn’t a boom-boom, but still got in’
Video Details
Carl Gunnarsson credits the St. Louis Blues forwards for helping him score the game-winning goal: "It wasn't a boom-boom, but it still got in there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618