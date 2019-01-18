Pat Maroon: ‘You just try to hang on’ while fighting Zdeno Chara
Darren Pang to Pat Maroon on his fight with 6-foot-9 Zdeno Chara: "You looked small compared to that guy. That can't be any fun." Maroon: "Obviously it's never fun, Panger."
