Ben Bishop: ‘It’s nice to get a chance to play in front of friends and family’
Ben Bishop on coming home and facing his former team: "I didn't get to play here last year, so it's been a while. It's nice to get a chance to play in front of your friends and family. Obviously, to get a win makes it that much nicer."
