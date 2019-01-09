Gunnarsson: Blues ‘came out on our heels a little bit’ against Stars
Video Details
Carl Gunnarsson after the Blues' loss to the Stars: "We came out on our heels a little bit. That's not what we wanted. It kind of got away from us a little bit, and we tried to push back, but it was a little too late."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618