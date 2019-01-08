Pietrangelo on Binnington: ‘He was impressive in his first game’
Video Details
- Alex Pietrangelo
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jordan Binnington
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Philadelphia Flyers
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Alex Pietrangelo says he's happy to have two goalies the team can depend on as rookie Jordan Binnington shutdown the Flyers on Monday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618