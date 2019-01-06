Scott Mayfield returns to hometown: ‘Each time is special’
Video Details
Scott Mayfield, a product of Webster Groves High School, says it was exciting to come back in front of family and friends in his hometown: "Each time is special... It's fun to get back, and it's nice to see the two points."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618