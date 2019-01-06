Allen: ‘These lapses have proven costly’
Video Details
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Jake Allen
- Jake Allen
- Metropolitan
- New York Islanders
- NHL
- St. Louis Blues
- West
- West
-
Jake Allen says the St. Louis Blues fell into a lapse when the Islanders scored two goals in 11 seconds: "These lapses have proven costly, especially with the record we have so far."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618