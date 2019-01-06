Schenn: ‘Obviously not the third period we were looking for’
Brayden Schenn says the New York Islanders took advantage when the St. Louis Blues were not able to put the game away: "Obviously not the third period we were looking for... it was 4-2 before we knew it."
