Kevin Shattenkirk on his return to St. Louis: ‘It was a little strange’
Video Details
Kevin Shattenkirk looks back on the time he spent wearing a Blue Note on his chest: "It was just strange being on the other bench tonight, but it's a time of my life that I really enjoyed."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618