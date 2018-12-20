Shildt: ‘You see the spectrum of baseball’ at Winter Meetings
Video Details
Mike Shildt on the networking opportunities the Winter Meetings provide: "It's just cool that you look up and you see guys that have been in this game for 30, 40, 50, 60 years, and then you see the guys that are trying to get their start."
