Maddon: Goldschmidt deal makes Cardinals ‘much more difficult to beat’
Video Details
Joe Maddon on the Cardinals' acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt: "You put him in the lineup and that makes them all better. ... That was a great deal, I thought. That definitely makes them much more difficult to beat next year."
