Michael Girsch: Cards’ Drew Robinson acquisition provides ‘a better fit for our roster’
Michael Girsch on the Cardinals acquiring left-handed hitting utility player Drew Robinson from the Rangers for Patrick Wisdom: "This was an opportunity to turn a somewhat redundant part, given our roster, into something that fit us a little bit better."
