Berube: Blues’ win over Oilers was a ‘real solid team effort’
Berube on the Blues' response in Edmonton after a disappointing showing on Sunday against the Flames: "It was a real solid team effort, I thought. Man to man, everybody was dialed in and played a real solid game for 60 minutes."
