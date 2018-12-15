Craig Berube on Jake Allen: ‘He’s just locked in right now’
Craig Berube says the 6-foot-6 Colton Parayko has an exception to play with an extra-long stick, thus explaining why Vladimir Tarasenko was penalized for using it: "You're allowed to pick it up, but you're not allowed to play the puck or defend with it."
