Ryan O’Reilly: ‘We stayed resilient’ in win over Avalanche
Video Details
Ryan O'Reilly: "It's always more fun coming to the rink after you win. You get more excitement. It's two big games for us, but we're trying to climb this ladder. We have to come back to work tomorrow even harder. ... We have to keep fighting."
