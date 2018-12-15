Parayko: ‘Hopefully we can keep rolling’ after defeating Avs in OT

Colton Parayko on Robert Bortuzzo, who got the assist on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winner against the Avalanche: "He's unbelievable. He's fun to watch. If you have a penalty kill, you've got to keep your eyes on 41. He's a blocking master, he does it all out there."

