Brayden Schenn says Blues’ win over Panthers is ‘huge for our team’
Brayden Schenn after the Blues' win over the Panthers: "Coming back in the third period, being up two and then giving away the lead and able to get the win in regulation is huge, and it's hopefully a builder for our team."
