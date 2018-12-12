Schwartz hopes Blues’ win over Panthers is ‘something we can build on’
Video Details
Jaden Schwartz after the Blues' comeback win over the Panthers: "When things weren't going right, we still stayed with it. ... Some guys who maybe didn't get on the scoresheet did a lot of little things as far as blocking shots and doing a lot of little things right. That goes a long way."
