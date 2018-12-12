Chris Pronger on his post-playing career in the Panthers’ front office
After spending some time working in the NHL Department of Player Safety, Hockey Hall of Famer and Blues great Chris Pronger says he's had "a pretty smooth transition" to his first-ever front-office role with the Panthers.
