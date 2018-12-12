Jaden Schwartz: ‘It’s very, very frustrating’ to miss time due to injury

Video Details

Jaden Schwartz on the reason for the Blues' struggles: "I don't think there's one issue. I think confidence plays a big part in it. ... From the puck drop, our compete level's got to be very, very high. We've got to play as a five-man unit, including the goalie, to be successful."

More Videos »