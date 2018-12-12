Jaden Schwartz: ‘It’s very, very frustrating’ to miss time due to injury
Video Details
Jaden Schwartz on the reason for the Blues' struggles: "I don't think there's one issue. I think confidence plays a big part in it. ... From the puck drop, our compete level's got to be very, very high. We've got to play as a five-man unit, including the goalie, to be successful."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618