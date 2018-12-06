Mozeliak on Reyes: ‘How his spring goes will dictate where he goes’
Video Details
- Álex Reyes
- Dexter Fowler
- FOX Sports Midwest
- Harrison Bader
- Marcell Ozuna
- Michael Wacha
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak offers his analysis of Alex Reyes, Harrison Bader, Marcell Ozuna, Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Dexter Fowler.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618