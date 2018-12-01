Berube: ‘I thought everybody was engaged in the game’ against Avalanche
Craig Berube after the Blues' overtime win over the Avalanche: "The boys are excited, they played hard. They played a good, really solid hockey game, start to finish, and deserved to win. ... It's one game, so we've got to move on and get ready for the next one."
